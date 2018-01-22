HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old man who was in an extramarital relationship with a 35-year-old woman allegedly raped her teenage daughter. He also wanted to marry the 15-year-old girl and threatened the mother with dire consequences if she did not agree to the same.

Jayveer, a native of Madhya Pradesh was working as a labourer in the city outskirts. Last year, he met a couple from Uttar Pradesh, also working as labourers. They had four children.

The woman was reportedly not in a happy relationship with her husband and decided to live with Jayveer. She took her children along and the couple shifted to Vijayawada. However, after two months, they returned to Jalpally village in the city outskirts. Both Jayveer and the woman were working at a company in the neighbourhood.

Taking advantage of the woman’s absence, Jayveer threatened the girl and allegedly raped her on several occasions. Recently, he also started harassing her to marry him. When the teenager told her mother about the sexual assault and they confronted him, Jayveer threatened them with dire consequences.

Worried, the woman lodged a complaint with the Pahadishareef police on Saturday. The police have taken custody of the accused, and sent the victim for medical examination. Based on the complaint, they have registered a case under POCSO Act and relevant sections of IPC.