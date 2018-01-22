HYDERABAD: Unknown miscreants have swindled Rs 28,000 from two different bank accounts of BJP MLC N Ramachandra Rao. The MLC holds two bank accounts -- with SBI and Andhra Bank -- in the city. Police suspect the criminals to have accessed his accounts and transferred the money into other accounts and e-wallets. The MLC got to know only after he received messages of withdrawal from banks.

“After inquiring with the bank officials, the MLC approached police and lodged a complaint. Based on complaint, we have registered cases under the IT Act and begun investigation,’’ Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police K C S Raghuveer said. The MLC, in his complaint, said a total of Rs 28,000 was debited from his two accounts.

The complaint was given to the police by the MLC in the first week of January itself, police said adding that they collected details of transfer of money from his accounts. Sources said the IP addresses used by miscreants were traced to Jharkhand and the probe has been intensified.