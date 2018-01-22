HYDERABAD: The US government shutdown will not impact visa related processes such as interviews and visa processing at the consulate in Hyderabad. However, US Consulate officials and staff are open to the impact of the shutdown.

The US government on Saturday shut down after the US Senate failed to pass needed legislation required to fund the government agencies and workforce. As a result, non-essential government employees are being furloughed or placed on temporary unpaid leave across US government agencies.

However, the visa related works will continue as normal as they come under the essential services that are funded separately.

“Whatever is happening nationwide in the US will impact us also.There will be no impact on visa interviews or any visa related work as they come under essential services. We can’t give any clarity on workforce being furloughed, everyone will come to work on Monday. Whatever is happening in the US will reflect across the embassies across the world,” said US consulate.

On Sunday, the official Twitter account of the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi tweeted out saying, “U.S. Embassy consular services will continue to function during the lapse in Congressional appropriations. If you have a scheduled visa interview or American Citizen Services appointment, please arrive at the Embassy at your designated time.”

The Hyderabad consulate employs many who are locally hired and they can now be furloughed. The last time the US government shut down, salaries for the day’s unpaid leave were later paid retrospectively through a legislation. The US Senate also expects Trump to approve the payment of salaries for the government staff after the crisis is resolved.