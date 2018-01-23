HYDERABAD: Redefining the multiple connotations to luxury is the customer engagement initiative by Mercedes-Benz, ‘Luxe Drive Live’. The two-day weekend splendor at Shamshabad Go Karting Track, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is based on the realm of ‘adrenaline, gourmet and music. Adrenaline is just not a test drive, but is a testament to the cutting edge innovation in the luxury automobile industry globally. “This drive-live experience gives a brand experience to handpicked prospective customers with specialised self-drive zones and 10 drivers handling activities along with pre-safe demonstration in the C-class and E-Class,” said Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India.

Deepti Sri

The existing models of the Mercedes include the A-Class, B-Class, CLA, GLA, C-Class, E-Class, GLE, GLS, GLC, SLC-43 AMG and GLC-43 ALG series. The uphill ramp and side bank demonstration was exhibited on the GLS series. The downhill speed regulator, owing to which the car’s ability to balance its body on a single source at about 25 to 30 degrees curvature, was accentuated. Renowned motorsport personality, Hari Singh has designed a special off-road track for GLA, GLC, GLE 250D, GLE 350D and GLS 350D for a unique self-drive experience.

The drive-live event in collaboration with celebrity chef, food stylist and TV host, Ranveer Brar has introduced a modern flavor to the event that is themed, ‘Traveling Gourmet’. Food trucks have been organised with an Indian, German and a special Ranveer Brar counter consisting of one vegetarian and one non-vegetarian dish each. The signature dishes by the chef include Silbatta kebab sliders which was made of pounded goat meat with spices and Kachori Khichdi Arancini, a mix of the khichdi flavor in the kachori topped with mint yogurt pannacotta.

The German dishes include sausage tartlets topped with masala cheese sauce and scallions. Schnitzels of zucchini and sauerkraut greens was also prepared. Rajasthani cuisine inspired Indian dishes were the chicken tikka kachori and Paneer tikka crusted with papad and poha. The chef also conducted an exclusive workshop on gourmet and food photography where the art of portraying pictures through smart phones in order to reach social media platforms effectively. Culinary sessions on Twist with the mirchi ka salan, Mug cake with gulab jamun, The Arancini and Silbatta Kebab were also conducted by Ranveer.

“We have also changed the format of the event to an evening show,” said the celebrity chef.

MTV Live presented musical gigs across genres through talented artists and bands such as When Chai Met Toast, Anand Bhaskar Collective, The Clown With A Frown and Family Cheese who performed that evening. Participants got a free car evaluation. The AMG lifestyle collection and the official Mercedes-Benz merchandise was displayed for sale at the Luxe Drive.