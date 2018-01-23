HYDERABAD: An ongoing group show titled ‘Balance’ at Shrishti Art Gallery broaches to the audience an age-old issue of co-existence between humans and animals. Although animals seem to have existed much before human life, mankind seemed to have scored higher in terms of survival and dominance, upsetting the entire balance created by nature. If prehistoric documentation holds a mirror to the switch of the role as the man a prey to animals and vice versa there are instances when good Samaritans like Saint Francis of Assisi tamed the wolf and set examples of coexistence with fellow creatures upon this earth.

But, it appears like it’s a tall order for humans to deal with this issue with sensitivity and love, the seven artists in this group show attempt to study and express contemporary relationships between humans and animals. Adarsh Baji, currently based in Baroda portrays the barbarism in human nature. Especially, his painting titled Now, my Number, convey not just that but man’s survival based on animal meat as well. Hence, the social, cultural, political aspects are portrayed in this image.

Gangadhar Mukinapalliniga attempts to mount discourses related to the shallowness of human existence. The loss of innocence and coexistence with nature and its elements are strongly depicted in his works wherein he incorporates animals, birds, trees, humans, and mannequins to relay the synthetic and artificial ways of life. His paintings and sculptures both represent the glamorous triviality of existence.

An interesting visual lineup is that of Srinivasa Reddy N from Bangalore. Although his work is aligned with the concept of the show the mediumistic appliances here are far more interesting for the viewer. Antique postcards to tickets become a part of his utterances. There is a certain symmetry in composing these materials and of course the script which creates a unique visual for Reddy’s narrative. His graphic narrative in his own words, “Indian mythology has an innate respect for animals and the environment around. But now instead of looking at the values behind these characters, we have reduced them to mere idols. Animals and their habitat are destroyed in the name of development while on the other hand, we pray to gods like Hanuman and Hayagriva.”

Sanjeeva Rao Guthi is yet another satirist in this show. Having studied animal behaviour and emotions the artist reflects the presence of human being in animal bodies. His refined watercolours appear to the viewer like a picture postcard – replete with colour, form and celebratory of nature. Other artists Farhad Hussain, Muktinath Mondal and Gopinath Subbanna also competently bring in the element of satire and analogy in their narrative.

The exhibition is on till February 20