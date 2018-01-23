HYDERABAD: It’s been 63 years that the doyen of modern Hindustani literature Saadat Hasan Manto breathed his last in an apartment in Lahore on a chilly January morning. Even after decades, his glory glimmers both among the readers and artistes of cinema and theatre. Between Post Modern and Post Colonial realms he created a spectrum of deep observation of the pain of Partition, and recording the same in his own timeline, his own words that even today explore and explode the deep gnashes the biggest human exodus in the world had created. And whenever his stories are staged, they leave the same chain of ignition that only multiplies on a sub-conscious level.

That’s how recently the stage adaptation of two of his short stories ‘Khol Do’ and ‘Thanda Gosht’ left chilling effect on the audience at Phoenix Arena as the play ‘Mizaaj-e-Manto’ unfolded. It was directed by Ali Ahmed.

Pics: Sathya Keerthi

The division of British-Hindustan was also the division of hearts per se. It was the lore of Manto that he had the ‘non-judgemental’ approach to the stories and the related characters. The tale ‘Khol Do’, portrays the barbarism of the fanatics perpetrated toward a woman in whose recesses of mind fear takes roots so deeply that the same springs out even when she lies unconscious in a makeshift hospital. Ankita, who played Sakina, the daughter of Sirajuddin, a victim of Partition riots, goes deep in the persona.

Her role is brief, but she’s the central character as she completes the story by subconsciously untying the drawstrings of her pyjama as she may have been told repeatedly by the rapists, who incidentally were also her rescuers. The actor was also perfect in her timing between the opening of the window by her father and loosening her pajama. This was Manto’s far-sighted depiction of interchanging roles of victim and oppressor, saviour and barbarity that lies in the other dark side of human psyche which can’t be read or written through linear narratives.

The next adaptation was ‘Thanda Gosht’ called one of the best by Manto which has women as clear conduit between the paradoxes of being weak and strong, but at the same time it touches upon the raw nerve of dichotomy between male power and female oppression. Artiste Shailja Chaturvedi was in sync with the character Kulwant Kaur, but had her dialogues been punctuated with a few more Punjabi words the portrayal would have been flawless.

Maybe because while playing the character, she’d to deal with her lover who’d raped a pretty Muslim girl without knowing that she had died much before the act. He later fails to make love to his mistress. Ishwar Singh, played by Rajnish was symbolic of the patriarchal notion of supremacy. The equation of both the artistes brought out the horror of the storyline in which the actual protagonist is the dead girl. This is much synonymous to what happened in 1947 in Hindustan which didn’t just bear the barbarism carried out during Partition, but was plundered, looted, destroyed, set ablaze. And sadly, the post division wounds are still fresh and bleed from time to time in different pockets and communities on both sides of the border.

