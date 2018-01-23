HYDERABAD: Kashmiri cuisine came alive at the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre with ‘Samovar’, the tea kettle of Russian origin that is crafted infusing tradition and style. About 20 varieties of non-vegetarian dishes and 15 varieties of vegetarian dishes are served everyday playing with the availability of the authentic ingredients. To enhance the flavour of the festival, Lucknow-based chef, Abdul Haleem was invited as the guest chef along with a team of three chefs who have lived in Srinagar for about 15 years now.

A warm and welcoming Kahwa,the Kashmiri version of green tea with a subtly sweet and aromatic flavor, infused with delicate whole spices is served essentially to keep the body warm in the cold season. Kashmir being one of the most superior sources for apples, a special apple dip with crispy munchies called shakhe is placed in front of you that has the rich aroma of whole spices and will keep you busy until the magnificent Wazwan arrives. After four to five hours of simmering of pounded meat, the thin and flavoursome mutton soup is served.

Pista ka Shorba served to vegetarians was captivating. The distinguished Tabak Maaz which is made from fried lamb ribs that is pressure cooked and deep fried in ghee was among the most relished dishes. A green masala marinated paneer, Tasman and Kukkad Mawa Ki Tikki were also served among the starters. The soft and strongly flavoured Soya Shami made out of dal and soya bean with wadi masala and trami masala, tossed in ghee was certainly the best starter for vegetarians.

The Gadd Rogan made of fish and Hadder Rogan made of mushroom are presented at the wazwaan alongside several other dishes such as Methi Kukkad, Yakhni Aloo made with curd, Gushtaba- a curd based gravy with pounded mutton, Dal Wadi Masala and Taman Do Pyaaza. The lawaaz is a slightly sweet bread that has contents of pista and badam is soft and satisfying that was served along with the Kashmiri naan.

The Methi Muttar Pulao was served as part of vegetarian rice and Kukkad Anjeer Pulao was served to non-vegetarians. The desserts consisting of Rose Kheer and Shufta were commendable. The unusual paneer constituted for the ingredients of shufta which is made from a syrup of dryfruits. Subtle music on the background with Kashmiri artefacts also set the mood for the meal.