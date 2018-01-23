HYDERABAD: ‘Offline, we are all stuck with jobs that we don’t like. But now thanks to Instagram, online, we have the opportunity to be photographers, artists, fitness enthusiasts, fashionistas, food bloggers and more!’ is the vision that Hyderabad Instagrammers Meetup 2.0 (HydInstaMeet 2.0) started with. The event was held on Sunday at the ServiceNow office in Madhapur. It was attended by 197 Instagrammers.

Themed ‘You 2.0’, the meet-up was aimed to inspire people to be who they really want to be through five thought-provoking speeches, one workshop and two contests. The speakers included the zumba sensation, Sucheta Pal (@suchetapal) who spoke about how important it is to market what you are doing through Instagram so that you attract the work that you like and how being a social media influencer helped her get people excited for a cause.

Aashrita (@infinityplatter), the self-taught baker who likes exploring the world through food, spoke about how not to give-in to the pressures from society and instead do what your heart tells you to. Sixty-year old Gowri Abhiram (@gowriabhiram) spoke about how using the platform to stay relevant. Kamana Goutam (@mycocktail_life), a mother of two, told us that it is important to be yourself on social media, even if people don’t like it.Arvind Ramachander (@sooperclicks), the engineer-turned-wedding photographer who gave a rib-tickling presentation about the life of a wedding photographer and celeb stylist Shravya Varma (@shravyavarma)spoke about how Insta helps her connect to people for work.

There was also a food instagramming workshop facilitated by Vishal Fernandes (@thefernandist) and Aashrita (@infinityplatter), who took us through the journey of making Insta stories and posts.

The event was also covered through a live doodle by Rohit Soni (@authentic_rohitsoni). The hashtag booth at the venue printed photographs shared by the participants on their Instagram profiles with the hashtag #hydinstameet. They also held a contest and gave away prizes to the top two photographs and pitches. The next HydInstaMeet event is planned for August 25.