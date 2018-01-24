HYDERABAD: A city-based start-up Banyan Nation bagged the Dell Circular Economy People’s Choice award at World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland as part of the Circulars.

The award was presented in promoting young leaders who have taken an eco-friendly route to address problems by reusing resources to its maximum possible extent during its service life.

The model is referred to as circular economy which is opposite to linear economy where raw materials after used are not recycled. The start-up works in recycling plastic waste collected by rag pickers into granules of virgin plastic — better plastic, a registered trademark product. Banyan Nation was incubated in the T-Hub. IT minister KT Rama Rao congratulated the start-up on Twitter.