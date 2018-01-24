HYDERABAD: Annoyed with shopkeepers at violating their own undertaking to the court that they would not resort to any encroachment of footpaths, a division bench of the High Court on Tuesday appointed a judicial officer to inspect the busy Siddiambar Bazar and Mahabubgunj areas and file a detailed report to the court by February 20.

The bench passed this order on a PIL filed by local resident Laxminivas Agarwal, who was appearing as party-in-person, complaining encroachment of footpaths, particularly in Siddiambar Bazar area, by the shop keepers and forcing the people to walk on the main road endangering their lives. The petitioner alleged that the shopkeepers even constructed staircases and ramps on the pavements. Pointing out the inaction of the GHMC authorities on the issue, he sought court directions for removal of such encroachments.

On an earlier occasion, the GHMC commissioner had submitted a report stating that there were 154 shops in both the areas and most of them encroached the pavements.