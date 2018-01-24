HYDERABAD: In a quest to keep with the times, we are completely neglecting our mental health. When it comes to our country, mental illness is still considered taboo and people find it difficult to open up about their problems. Nearly 10-20 million Indians are from Schizophrenia, Bipolar disorders and nearly 50 million suffer from common mental disorders like depression and anxiety. Not only adults, even children do experience anxiety or depression sometimes leading to mental illness at an early age. To cope with stress and anxiety a child should get basic lessons from his or family, so the role of family to build a mentally stable society is important. Mental illnesses are different; fear, anxiety and lack of parental care may cause mental illness among children.

Many who come to us, try to handle the issues on their own, suffering for a long time because of the stigma associated with going to a psychiatrist or taking psychiatry medicines. But not many are aware that treatment at the initial stages may need no medication. They can be handled with psychotherapy as well. Depending on the severity and the type of problems, a combination of psychotherapy and pharmacotherapy is advised. Medicines if taken, should be strictly under the guidance of the concerned psychiatrist.

When it comes to young people, it is important to understand that academic and corporate excellence is not the only achievement in life. Understanding your limitations and encouraging yourself to work on your strengths is necessary. Before telling ‘you are wrong’, you should be able to say ‘let us get this right”. When things are not going right in life or when kids perform poorly in exams, use this as your mantra.

When you are low and depressed, it’s easy to get attracted to the wrong company who might admire you for the wrong things and push you to a negative zone. Therefore, surround yourself with people you love, and most importantly who are not afraid to tell that you are wrong. They are the ones who give you an assurance that just because you are wrong, you won’t be treated any differently and success or failure doesn’t come in the way you are being accepted.

Suppress your anger, anxiety, stress, disappointments or if there are any thoughts of harming yourself or others, talk about these thoughts to your close acquaintances. Make sure you are surrounded by company and are not alone, to prevent yourself from acting out on these thoughts.The doctor is MD (Psychiatry) & Founder, Aasra Clinic