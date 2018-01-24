HYDERABAD: Five constables working in the elite OCTOPUS (Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations) wing of Telangana State met with an accident on Tuesday while doing a mock drill at Adibatla in city outskirts. While one constable is in critical condition, other four are reportedly out of danger. It is learnt that constables travelling in the car were performing a role-play as ‘terrorists’.

According to Adibatla police, the OCTOPUS teams were performing a mock drill. A team was assigned the role of terrorists escaping in a car (TS 09 P 8915) and another team was chasing them in a bus. After travelling some distance, the bus overtook the car and stopped in front of it. The car which was on a high speed went out of the driver’s control and rammed the bus from rear, injuring the policemen.

