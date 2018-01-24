HYDERABAD: Over 150 alumni of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University -Hyderabad who hold degrees BTech degrees through Correspondence-Cum-Contact (CCC), staged a protest in front of the Administrative Building of the varsity on Tuesday demanding validation of their degrees. Engineers from across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh participated in the dharna.

The High Court in its ruling on January 19 said that the BTech (CCC) was not a valid course because it is not approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) or the Universities Grants Commission and therefore, those holding the degree would not be eligible promotions to higher cadre in government organisations.

The ruling is likely to affect 10,000 government employees in the two Telugu states who had obtained the degree until 2009 when a year later the varsity suspended the course. “The High Court’s verdict that distance mode degree is not valid has left our careers in jeopardy. If our BTech degree is not considered we will not be eligible for any promotion, even though several engineers with the same degree had even retired as chief engineer in the past,” said M Srinivas, an assistant engineer from Khammam. After the protest, the engineers met the vice-chancellor and submitted a representation seeking assistance from the varsity in getting validation to the course.

‘Will go to Supreme Court’

Meanwhile, University has decided to take matter to Apex Court. Stating that JNTU and other varsities too are within their rights to offer certificates course independent of the AICTE. “We started the course in 1983 way before the AICTE’s role was expanded in 1989. We will challenge the High Court verdict in SC,” said Dr N Yadaiah, registrar, JNTU.