HYDERABAD: Beer prices are likely to be hiked in the State soon. The government has given permission to managing director of Telangana State Beverages Corporation Limited to form a committee that will review and change the price of beer. Officials say it would take two months to a year for the price change to come into effect. Breweries would submit their representation, which includes their proposed hike in price, to the committee.

The committee will go through the representation and will prepare a report and submit the same to the board. The board will in turn submit their suggestions to the State government which will take final decision. It was only in December-2017 that prices of other forms of liquor, except beer, was hiked by the State government.