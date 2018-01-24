HYDERABAD: Let’s Help Some1 (LHS), an NGO which supports the needy in health and education areas, especially thalassemia patients, is conducting a fun event on January 28 for thalassemia major children wherein each child will draw what he or wishes. The NGO, which is into spreading awareness about the disease by reaching out to colleges, schools etc. and also creating awareness through the internet and social media, plans to fulfill their wishes by raising funds in three months.

“There will also be a workshop for the children which would be a great learning experience for them,” informs Rohit Roy from LHS. The event will take place at Shivduttrai Prahladrai Kalyana Mandapam, Netaji Nagar Colony, Langar Houz (near Pillar No. 102, Mehndipatnam Flyover) at 10 am. Sangeeta Wadhwa from Mumbai, a thalassemia major patient who has a thriving career despite her illness will also take part in the event. She will talk about how she has been working for the benefit of thalassemia patients and how it can be managed and patients can lead a normal life.

The NGO has also organisedblood donation camps for the benefit of thalassemia patients. “In the area of education, we work with NGOs to provide them with study materials on a periodical basis. We also plan to conduct educational workshops which the students will find useful in their curriculum,” he adds.