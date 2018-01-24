HYDERABAD: Arif Hammed, 28, pursuing his fourth year of PhD in English literature from the Centre for the study of Indian Diaspora in the Hyderabad Central University (HCU) is the Student Union General Secretary and is also associated with the Student Federation of India (SFI). Being one of the major institutions of higher education for its excellence in research, the university comprises students from all sections of the society. The student council vocalises for left-wing politics within the college where higher education is made accessible for maginalised students as well.

Students say that Rohit Vemula was not the only student who was a victim of casteism; a lot of others are victims of caste, gender and linguistic politics. Students representing the ABVP right wing organisation do not support student rights in the college. Recently when the hostel was raided by the warden at an odd hour, the students questioned the warden on their right to privacy being post-graduate students, resulting in ten students being suspended. Instantly posters were put up by the ABVP representatives who justified the suspension with the words ‘We condemn violence’.

Shivani

As a fight against the right wing politics in HCU, the students have taken a stand against ABVP students and are opposing their votes for the right wing politics. The administration is seen to be unsupportive of the students and has also banned protests in front of the administrative building which was an attack on the students ‘democratic zone’. “The administration must realise that they work for the students,” says Arif. The students of HCU are fighting against all odds to create a democratic dialogue with the authorities where issues can be addressed.

Representing the empowered women of Gen Y who are here to change the Indian economy shortly is Shivani Sodagam, 20, pursuing her B.Com in International Business from St.Francis College for Women who heads the commerce department, COFEE (Commerce Organisation for Emerging Entrepreneurship). After acing the two rounds of selection process for the post that included a written manifesto and a personal interview, Shivani successfully managed crisis and developed a problem-solving attitude among her peers.

A charter for the academic year with the aim of bringing out entrepreneurial qualities among the girls was created by the student council where activities were framed in a fun filled manner. In celebration of the 15 years of COFEE, various stalls were put up in the true spirit of entrepreneurship. A talent hunt and ‘Reaching the Pinnacle’, a platform for students to explore their career options after a B.Com degree was also organised by the department. “Students should have the power to change things. Change must be on every student’s agenda for the day,” says Shivani who will be organising a national seminar on leadership along with her team in February.

Arif

Waseem Omer Khan, 29 pursuing his second year in MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) gives us his take on leading an existing pioneer in the educational arena. “The formation of the state of Telangana has been inspirational to me while formulating my manifesto.

We are a new college, we have better opportunities. We are not dictated by history, hence we create history just like the state,” said the Vice President of the Student Council. Any college of national level has students of diverse cultures.

The more the diversity, the harder it is to break of the ice. A divide is subconsciously created among the students. Tackling the basic communication issue, the student council organises frequent open houses where inputs from the students are taken for incorporating cultural elements into their menu and other daily activities. With the ‘Servant Leadership model that the student council follows, a celebration is owned by every student of the college irrespective of his/her cultural identity. SIBM is only of the few colleges that is student-run, where the students practice democracy at every level. A consensus is built even in case of a minor objection. There is no majority and minority say in the college, but a one-for–everyone method of taking decisions is followed. Being limitless in terms of ideas and aspirations, SIBM is soaring the skies of institutional politics.

Do you think a judge or a lawyer with an attendance lag is capable of providing justice to the society? ICFAI Business School certainly does not. Vasishta Penamakuri, President of the Legal Aids club, pursuing his fourth year of BBA.LLB was selected as one of the council members by the faculty members and the law school. The legal aids club keeps a check on cases of people from the backward society and works on legal flaws along with the State Legal Services Authority, lawyers and NGOs. The club has been working on spreading awareness on Child rights in associated villages and is in talks with the sarpanch.

The students of ILS face attendance issues where a student is required to have 75 percent attendance in all subjects without the traditional option of having subject backlogs. This forces the students of the college to come back and re-appear for all the examinations. The rule is applicable to students of all academic capacities. “Students are expected to have an excellent co-curriculum bio-data along with 75 percentage attendance. Thankfully, the law school’s faculty is approachable and there is an exemption for rare cases. The student community is dynamic and adequate power must be given to all individuals,” says the aspiring state diplomat.

Students leaders across campuses agree that the political activities and discussions in their campuses are prepping them for the big bad world. “We love it,” they say in unison.