HYDERABAD: A youngster’s plan to take a selfie video with a running MMTS train in the background goes awry with him landing in hospital with grievous injuries. The incident came to light on Wednesday when the selfie video went viral on social media.According to Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials, T Shiva, a 25-year-old gym trainer, along with his brother-in-law P Satish were passing through the railway tracks on Sunday at Bharath Nagar. While Satish was attending nature’s call, Shiva noticed a local train coming from Madhapur to Borabanda.

“Shiva took out his iPhone and started taking selfie video in front of moving MMTS train. The youngster was so engrossed in recording his video that he failed to gauge the speed of the train and the distance between where he was standing and the oncoming train.

The train hit his right hand and he fell down. He suffered injuries to his hand and head,’’ said P Sudhakara Rao, Inspector, RPF. Minutes before the mishap took place, a RPF home guard noticed Shiva standing very close to the tracks and the approaching train and alerted Shiva to move away. However, Shiva did not heed his advice and was keen on taking a selfie. After the mishap, Shiva and his brother-in-law ran away abandoning their mobile phone from which Shiva took the selfie.