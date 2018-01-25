HYDERABAD: Next time you want to take a selfie by standing in front of a moving train or by just standing on the footboard think twice as you might land behind bars. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials have taken a decision banning taking selfies by standing in front of moving trains or on the footboard in railway stations and any other places. After a 25-year-old gym trainer was severely injured while taking a selfie video at Bharathnagar on Wednesday, the RPF officials directed the all inspectors, sub inspectors working in the city to take measures in banning selfie videos and pictures by passengers.

Bharathnagar RPF Inspector P Sudhakara Rao said that their higher officials were informed about the latest mishap. “After watching the video in which Shiva was badly injured, higher officials have given instructions to all RPF staff in the city to issue prohibitory orders on taking selfie videos, pictures and recording videos of railway property with mobile phones,’’ Sudhakara Rao explained.

Further, the RPF officials warned that if any person is seen taking selfies as individual or in a group at the railway stations they would not hesitate to register a criminal case against them . Police said,“After we questioned Shiva in connection with the offence he told us that he wanted to show the video to his friends in Warangal. Shiva also tendered his apology before the court. He promised not to indulge in such dangerous acts again.’’