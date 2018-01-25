HYDERABAD: Keeping oneself up-to-date in methodology lends rigor and credibility to research, said Prof Y Lakshman Kumar, dean and director, Gitam Hyderabad Business School. Addressing the participants of a two-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) organised by Gitam HBS here recently, Dr Kumar said that Gitam HBS believes in promoting quality research for enhancing standards of teaching in educational institutions.

Learning how to interpret results is as important as using a rigorous methodology, he said adding that the FDP aspired to train participants in introducing research methods and interpreting the results. Later, he awarded certificates to the participants.

The two-day faculty development programme on “Research Methodology & Data Sciences” held on January 18 and 19 was aimed to equip the researchers with basic and advanced data science skills using SPSS to understand the data analytics approaches and to produce quality research. The programme was conducted by Dr VV Haragopal, Professor at Gitam HBS, consultant SPSS Inc.

The programme focused on identifying the right statistical tools and techniques for different projects/ research objectives and carrying out data analytics using SPSS. Participants had hands-on experience of making the data ready for analysis, data entry, cleaning and analysis through SPSS. Prof. KVS Krishnamohan, adjunct professor, coordinated the FDP.