HYDERABAD: Yet another fire broke out at the Khairathabad Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office on Wednesday morning. Two fire tenders were rushed in to put out the flames. No casualties were reported. This is the second fire incident at the old office of the Khairathabad RTA in a span of two days.

The fire started on the first floor of the old office records room at morning 9: 30 am and the RTA staff alerted the fire department at 9:40 am.

“The building was constructed in the 1960’s and it has really old electrical wiring. We use the space for storing all old documents and they are stored and maintained permanently. There has been no loss of data as these documents have all been computerised,” said C Ramesh, joint commissioner, RTA Khairatabad, “Two days ago also there was a small fire in the afternoon in the ground floor of the same office,” he added.

In May 2017 also, fire broke at records room of the RTA office under the Kukatpally Housing Board Colony. The fire that started early morning led to the server room of the office getting damaged. “We get almost 6 to 10 such calls regarding old records catching fire a month from government offices. The most common reasons are electrical wiring and short circuits. Good thing the fire took place in the morning and there was a quick response,” said M Srinivas Reddy district fire officer, fire department. Transport Minister P Mahender visited the office and ordered a probe into the accident by JTC Ramesh. He sanctioned `10 lakh for repairs to the building.