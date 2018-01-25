HYDERABAD: As many as 15 students studying B.Pharmacy at Mesco College, Karwan were in for a rude shock on Tuesday. On the first day of the semester exams, they were informed that they would not be able to write the exams as their hall tickets had not reached the college. The students who have been visiting the college for the past couple of days to collect the hall tickets were not informed that Osmania University, to which the college is affiliated, had issued tickets only for 72 students. What the college did not tell the students was that it had admitted 87 students while only 72 seats were allotted to it by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education and the convener of EAMCET.

“The college is not entitled to take as many admissions as it wants. It had to abide by the number of seats approved by the governing bodies. The University also got to know about it just a few days ago,” said Prof C Venugogal Rao, director, Directorate of Academic Audit, Osmania University. The official, however, refused to comment when asked if the college would be liable for any penalty for its action.

The students who missed the anatomy examination on Wednesday staged a protest in front of the college along with parents to be allowed to write the semester examination. They have rejected the management’s attempt to pacify them saying they would be allowed to write the supplementary examinations. “Just half an hour ago we got to know that our hall tickets never came from the University. We have paid all the fees and now we get to know that our admissions are not valid,” Khadija K, a student said.

Meanwhile, the college administration has filed a writ petition in the High Court and maintains that it has not cheated the students. “We have AICTE approval for 100 seats and of these, we have filled up 87 seats. The examination fee for these students was remitted to the OU,” said V H Sastry, principal of the college.