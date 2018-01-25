HYDERABAD: A day after death of 15-year-old boy from Wanaparthy, allegedly because of taking a product to gain height, officials are wondering nature of the product: whether it is allopathic or ayurvedic, and name of the company which manufactured it. The deceased teenager Nazeeruddin watched a TV Ad about a product which claimed to help in gaining height and procured it by placing online order.“He bought it around 10-months ago. His mother and sister said that he started to vomit two-days after using the product and he repeatedly fell sick there after.

The mother said that it was ayurvedic powder. We wanted to know name of the product and company which manufactured it so that we can prevent similar tragedies. However, she threw away the product and do not have receipt of purchase,” said Ale Bala Krishna Wanaparthy’s in-charge drug inspector. He added that they can jump into action if the product is allopathic, but the case comes under purview of Department of AYUSH if it is ayurvedic.