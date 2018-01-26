HYDERABAD: A 42-year-old Andhra Pradesh Grameena Bank branch manager was arrested by the Hyderabad cyber crime police on Thursday for hacking his wife’s social networking sites and sending obscene messages to his wife’s friends. The arrested person is Irinjila Shanti Srujan from Visakhapatnam. According to police, On October 5 last year, Srujan’s wife had lodged a complaint that he was misusing her Facebook and email accounts and also sending abusive messages to her officials and others through WhatsApp. Based on the complaint, police registered cases under IT Act and took up investigation.

Deputy commissioner of police Avinash Mohanty said that the accused is the husband of the complainant and he forcibly took her mobile phone along with her BSNL SIM which is registered in her name. He was aware that she was using that number as her official number and use all the information of social networking sites on the device. He changed the passwords and recovery options of the all social network applications.

“The man sent a mail by using both mail IDs to her Indian Overseas Bank colleagues by defaming her character and posted her address particulars, phone number and her personal details on her Facebook timeline. He also sent friend requests to unknown persons which contains nude pictures as the profile picture,” the DCP said. On a tip-off, police arrested the accused in Vizag.