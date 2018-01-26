Hear, hear. The girl child who was called a liability, who had to be dispensed with by getting her married as soon as she turns 18, the one who was often advised to seek a ‘9 to 5 job close to home’ and was asked to quit a job if she faced any problem is now driving the critical mass of the city. Over 35 young, enterprising and spirited girls with strong technical and academic backgrounds and even stronger ambition, employed to drive the Hyderabad Metro Rail are literally the driving force behind the city’s fastest and newest mode of transport.

We spoke to four engineering graduates, all in their 20s, who are kicked about their job profile. So what’s the best bit about it? “Being able to smash the gender stereotype that women can’t drive,” they say in unison. Ramya Sree D, an HPS alumnus and BTech (EEE) 2015 batch graduate from TKR Engineering College, says that she applied for the job not knowing it was for the post. “When I landed the job after a round of interviews, my parents were thrilled that I would be ‘driving’ the train. Luckily, it was easy for me to take it up.” Her first job was in Amazon (for two years) but she says being part of the team that drives makes her feel privileged. She says she hadn’t even ridden a bike before. “But to be able to help commute over 1,000 people at a time makes me feel empowered. We often hear sexist jokes about women and bad driving. This should put an end to such stuff,” she says.

The unexpected star of the group is certainly Supriya Sanum, the lucky girl who hogged the limelight for being the first to drive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on HMR’s maiden run from Miyapur. She hails from Kanteshwar in Nizamabad and has done her Masters in Engineering from CBIT, Hyderabad. “Yeah, I loved talking to the media on that day. I just got to know a day ahead that I would be driving him. I could not meet him or take a photograph, but hey, how many get to drive the PM of the country. That works for me,” she says proudly.

Anusha K, who graduated from Arora Engineering college, says she always loved riding the big, badass beasts. Trains certainly fall into that category and she feels the power in her when she sees the train run ahead. K Sounjanya from Malkajgiri, a student of Vatsalya Insitute of Engineering says her dad worked in the Indian Railways (although not in the operations department) and trains had always fascinated her. “Many passengers, especially kids, are excited when they spot us in the driver’s cabin. In fact, I had my moment of glory at a shopping mall in the city about three weeks after HMR started operations where someone took a selfie with me. She said she had seen me driving the train and said she felt proud of us girls.”

Incidentally, the word ‘driver’ is colloquial and their official designation is Train Operators (loco pilots is another word) and they are employed by Keolis, the Paris-headquartered French transport company. There are 50 boys and 35 girls who drive the trains. Hey, but what about the boys? There are about 50 who are part of the driving team, but unfortunately, the media attention is all on the girls/women. The girls say in unison, “I think it is time to celebrate the girls. The boys have been getting it for ever now. It’s okay for them to stay low key for a while.”

They have all undergone a six-month training programme in the city in train structures, signalling architecture, their duties, their checklists etc. They get into their groove the moment they report to duty, about 20 minutes ahead of boarding. They all put in eight hours a day, six days a week and currently the girls are in the 6 am to 6 pm shift. The boys are mostly on the evening shift (ends at 10 pm), although they may all have to work in whatever shift the work demands. Their days begin when they wear the uniform – a full-sleeved light blue shirt, Navy blue trousers and a sleeveless vest with HMR logo and their ID cards.

After a quick breathalyser test (done twice, before they board the train and after they get off their shift), they enter the air-conditioned driver’s cabin and their communication tool to the outside world is their fist mic (known as tetra handphone) with which they coordinate with the control/backend room. Unlike what most of us think, there is no steering wheel as such. The train kickstarts into motion when they press the departure button and it stops automatically at the next stop (the track, route, speed and most of the operations are automated and are not changed by the train operators).

“However, we need to monitor a few things and the dashboard with 30 buttons and knobs in various colours, sizes and shapes to keep everything running smooth. When the train stops, there is a guard in the platform who ensures all passengers have got down or boarded the train and signals a thumbs-up to the train operator who then presses the door close button and the train starts chugging away. The train operators are not allowed to eat or use mobile phones inside.

After one run, which typically takes about two hours, they get a 40-minute break at Ameerpet before they start the second cycle. What else do they do? “We monitor passenger behaviour on the train,” they say. The CCTV cameras inside the train give them a live stream. Anything bizarre or funny they witnessed recently? “Hyderabadis are great. No misbehaviour, whatsoever. But most don’t know that there is a red button next to the door and during an emergency, they can talk to us. They tend to fiddle with that knob and we had some funny moments there,” says Anusha.

Although they were all hired because they had the requisite qualification and potential and not because of any preferential treatment for being girls, they say that the inherent intuition and instinct that women possess certainly comes in handy when they drive. So how do they prep before they start their work? “We feel we have a great job to do. The trick is to stay cool, cautious and alert all the time. Safety is our priority and trust me, women are blessed with a natural alertness towards gauging risks. That is an evolutionary trait and I am sure we will give safe runs to the public,” they all say. More power to girl power!

