HYDERABAD: Six persons allegedly involved in conducting sex determination tests in violation of relevant laws were arrested in Ranga Reddy district here, police said today.

A police release said that a joint team of the police and the district medical and health department yesterday raided an unauthorised clinic after getting information that scanning was going on there in violation of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

Six persons were arrested and efforts were on to apprehend two others, police added.