HYDERABAD: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) has announced the appointment of KVB Reddy as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Reddy would report to S N Subrahmanyan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, L&T, the company said in a release.

Reddy holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Regional Engineering College (NIT) Bhopal. He started his career with NTPC, Delhi as an engineering executive trainee in 1983. Prior to Joining L&T, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Essar Power Limited, it said.

Reddy has had a long career in the power sector and he brings with him 34 years of experience, it added.