KVB Reddy is new MD and CEO of Hyderabad Metro Rail
By PTI | Published: 26th January 2018 08:18 PM |
Last Updated: 26th January 2018 08:18 PM | A+A A- |
HYDERABAD: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) has announced the appointment of KVB Reddy as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
Reddy would report to S N Subrahmanyan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, L&T, the company said in a release.
Reddy holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Regional Engineering College (NIT) Bhopal. He started his career with NTPC, Delhi as an engineering executive trainee in 1983. Prior to Joining L&T, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Essar Power Limited, it said.
Reddy has had a long career in the power sector and he brings with him 34 years of experience, it added.