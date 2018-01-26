HYDERABAD: Nampally police on Thursday registered criminal cases against Margadarshi Chit Fund company managing director Cherukuri Sailaja and some others for allegedly forging court summons and trying to auction the land of a woman in the city. Acting on court directions, the police registered cases. Inspector R Sanjay Kumar said that one M Sangeeta filed a petition before the court stating that Margadarshi Chit Fund company, Cherukuri Sailaja, V Parthasarathi and Sampath had duped her by forging documents and trying to occupy her land. “One A Suvarna joined as a member of a chit of value of ` 25 lakh (to be subscribed in 50 instalments at ` 50,000 a month).

It commenced in May 2013. Suvarna made a successful bid for an amount of `8.51 lakh. The complainant and others are guarantors for Suvarna’s payment of further monthly installments totalling `19 lakh. Later, Suvarna became a defaulter. The Margadarshi management sent a notice to the petitioner demanding that she pay a consolidated amount of `14 lakh with interest of 18 per cent per year,’’ the inspector said. The court directed the police to register cases and investigate.