HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old physics lecturer working a private college was arrested on Thursday on charges of raping a minor girl student. The girl student (17) lodged a complaint with the police on Wednesday that her lecturer Jange Tirupathi, a resident of Vanasthalipuram, had taken her to Peddamberpet, located on the city outskirts on his bike, on the pretext of dropping her, and molested her.

On December 12, he again took the girl to Yadagirigutta on his bike and shared his family problems with her, and then took her to a lodge where he raped her. He lured the girl by saying that he would give her more marks in practical examinations. The Hayathnagar police booked a case against Tirupathi under sections 376 (2) (F) of IPC and sections 5 (F) r/w 6 of POCSO Act and arrested him on Thursday. He was remanded to judicial custody.