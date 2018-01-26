HYDERABAD: At the Telangana Tourism Pavilion set up in the Hyderabad Public School premises on Day one of the Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF), Spanish literature came alive on stage. Writers Cristina Sánchez Andrade, Inma Lopez Silva, Mercedes Cebrian and moderated by Alejandro Palomas the panel discussion titled Supernatural Earthlings, next-door despots and unsuspecting objects: The Life of Characters In New Women’s Writing From Spain.

While the three speakers were prominent women writers in the Spanish land, they shared their thoughts on their process of writing as Alejandro asked what the audiences wanted to hear regarding the speakers’ literary exploits. As the conversation flowed freely through the writers’ use of characters and literary plots, the audience sat intently listening.

“Galician women and Galician people are quite funny in themselves. They answer a question with a question and I try to insert that characteristic into my writings,” says Cristina Sanchez who has her roots in Galicia, as the conversation flows towards the genre comedy. Pitching in about how she percieves comedy, Inma Lopez Silva says, “Humour is like salt in literature. I introduce irony into situations which might not invoke a laugh but certainly a smile.

Alejandro further prods on asking if any of the prose authors have a liking towards poetry. An awkward silence followed, broken by Alejandro himself who insisted, “All novelists are secret poets. Aren’t they?” To which the women promptly smiled and agreed. The audience were eager to ask questions regarding the internal differences in Spain’s community, its politics and how it plays a role in their books once the short session of 40 minutes was nearing a close. Mercedes Cebrian impressed ended the panel jovially saying, “We don’t deserve this audience! They are so informed about our country, its culture and even its politics!”

