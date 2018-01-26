HYDERABAD: Film director Ramgopal Varma is in the news again for wrong reasons. Social activist Devi has lodged a complaint against him alleging that his film ‘God, Sex and Truth’, to be released on Friday, was derogatory to women. Devi lodged a complaint with Hyderabad Cyber Crime police on Thursday alleging that director Ramgopal Varma has made a porn film in which he abused women by making objectionable scenes.



The complainant also submitted videos of the film’s trailer to the cyber crime police. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime, KCS Raghuveer said that they registered cases under IT Act against Varma. Based on further investigation, action would be taken if necessary.