HYDERABAD: Based on a letter sent by an anonymous person, the Bhongir police conducted raids at a house and rescued a newborn girl child, who was sold by her parents to a childless couple. The police handed over the baby to the ICDS officials. According to Bhongir police, they received an anonymous letter informing about the whereabouts of the newborn bought by a couple in Jaleelpura.

Raids were conducted in the house of Mohammed Mubarak (30), an auto driver by profession. Mubarak and his wife Shameem Begum were questioned regarding the baby and they confessed to their crime. Bhongir ACP M Jitender Reddy said the couple - Mubarak and Shameem were childless and wanted to buy a baby. On January 3, they met one Shahnawaz, asking for help.

Shanawaz told the couple about a Bihar native who wanted to sell his newborn daughter. Mubarak subsequently bought the baby girl. The mediator and both the couples have been booked under relevant sections of IPC and JJ Act for probe, said the ACP.