HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old man died after he collapsed while bowling in a local cricket tournament here, police said.

Loyd Anthony collapsed while bowling during a night match between two teams in posh Banjara Hills on late Friday night. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to doctors, he suffered cardiac arrest.

In a video circulated on social media on Saturday, Anthony was seen bowling. He suddenly collapsed while running to bowl another ball. Other players and onlookers rushed to help him.

Anthony, working at a college in the city, was playing cricket with his friends in an open place.