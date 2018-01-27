HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Schools Parents Association’s allegation that the government did not present its case well, eventually leading to the High Court staying withholding of the fee hike for the upcoming academic year, has not gone down well with the education department. The directorate of school education on Friday issued a statement calling the allegation “incorrect, unjustified and unacceptable.”

The government clarified that the need for a caveat did not arise because a detailed presentation had been prepared by the government pleader. “A detailed presentation was made by the government pleader on behalf of the government on the jurisdiction of the government to order status quo basing on the existing fee and various representations received by the government from time to time from the parents...” said the statement.

Meanwhile, the HSPA has urged the government to issue an ordinance to set up a fee regulatory committees and make it mandatory for all schools to take prior permission of FRC before effecting a fee hike. “It is now upon the government to signal its good intent again, which it can easily do by issuing an ordinance. It can also take strong action, like withdrawing recognition, against schools found to be illegally profiteering,” said Ashish Naredi, a parent.