HYDERABAD: As many as five Registered Medical Practitioners and two others were arrested by Yacharam police on Friday following a joint-operation by the Rangareddy District Medical and Health Officials and Yacharam police, on the allegations that the accused were violating the PCPNDT Act (Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act) by performing sex determination tests.

On the evening of January 23, District Medical and Health Official of Rangareddy district received information that some persons were conducting sex determination tests at Saritha Scan Centre attached to Venkateshwara Clinic at Mall village in Yacharam mandal. Following which, the DMHO officials and Yacharam police conducted raids and found that the centre and the clinic were being run illegally.

On verification, officials found that the registration of the clinic and the scanning centre expired in August 2017, but they did not renew the registration and are continuing their operations illegally.

LB Nagar DCP M Venkateshwar Rao said a thorough investigation revealed that the unit owner N Kumara Swamy , an RMP along with his wife Saritha and another person G Uday Raju, were running the clinic and the scanning centre illegally, and were also performing sex determination tests to pregnant women by taking huge amounts. Kumara Swamy, a resident of Chinthapally, has been practicing for the last 17 years. He had bought the clinic run by one J Raghava Reddy and got a temporary registration from the DMHO.

Kumara Swamy, in connivance with four other RMPs, identified as K Mallesh, T Venkatesham, G Srinivas and A Ravi, were performing sex determination tests in his clinic. “On the pretext of doing ultrasound tests, Kumara Swamy used to reveal the gender of the foetus to the patients by taking money and used to give commission to the other RMPs for referring the patients to his clinic.” The DCP said Raghava Reddy, who is currently absconding, was booked by Jangaon police for indulging in a similar offence earlier. Since August last year, he has been on the run.