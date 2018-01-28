HYDERABAD: A shocking report by the NGO Greenpeace points out that 180 million people in India are exposed to more than twice the prescribed annual average concentration of the air pollutant, Particulate Matter (PM), of which 17 million are children aged under five years. The report titled ‘Airpocalypse-II’ on annual average PM10 concentration in 280 cities across India for 2015-16 mentions that 228 cities did not comply with the annual permissible PM10 concentration of 60 micrograms per meter cube, prescribed by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) under the National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

The report pointed out that of the 630 million Indians in 280 cities covered by the report, 550 million live in areas where PM10 annual average concentration exceeded CPCB standards, that includes 47 million children aged under five years and 180 million live in areas where PM10 levels are more than twice the prescribed standards that includes 17 million children aged under five.

The report by Greenpeace brings to light as to how many millions of people in the country are exposed to high PM levels in air.Inhalation of PM10 can cause various serious health issues like cardiovascular or lung problems as they get deep into the lungs and mix with the blood.

What is the situation in Telangana?

As per the Greenpeace report, assessment of air quality from 39 air quality monitoring stations operated across eleven cities and districts in Telangana, at seven places the annual PM10 concentration was above CPCB prescribed standard. The report also pointed out that in 2016, PM10 levels in Hyderabad were above the prescribed standards for a period of five months. It also pointed out that in Hyderabad the PM10 levels peaked during November in 2016.

What is PM10?

Particulate Matter is inhalable small particles suspended in the air that are made up of various chemicals compounds emitted by sources like thermal power plants, vehicle exhaust, dust and industries. They have a diameter of 10 micrometers or smaller.