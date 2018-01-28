HYDERABAD: Though the state of sanitation across the Old City is poor, IS Sadan is one ward where garbage is collected by GHMC workers every morning without fail. And the roads, unlike many other areas, are in good shape. However, despite the cleanliness maintained in the area say there is a spurt in mosquitoes in the area. Syed Arshad, who owns a photocopy shop at the prime location of IS Sadan X Road, said the sudden increase in the number of mosquitoes makes it really difficult to work.

“The corporator should ensure that fogging is done on frequent basis,” he said.

Another concern of the residents, mostly those living in Dhobi Ghat area is the lack a government school. Though there are four private schools in the area, many of the residents who earn their living working as domestic help say the fee of these schools are very high. “It is not an easy choice to send small kids to government schools far away as we don’t find time pick and drop them. Our work at most homes begins at 6 am in the morning,” said Mariam B who stays in Dhobi Ghat basti.”

Athar Unnisa, who works as a cook said, “I am happy with the civic amenities in the ward. But, it would have been easier for people like us, who hardly earn enough, had there been a government school in the ward too. My kids are very small and I am compelled to send them to send them to a private school where the fee is `16,000 per annum.

I manage the fee as my employers understand the value of education and provide me every possible support in providing for them.” When Ward Corporator, GHMC, Sama Swapna was contacted, she said, “I have kept a constant tab on the issues of residents. The foundation stone for a new government school in the ward has been laid.”