HYDERABAD: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Saturday has warned the managements of private junior colleges not to commence admissions for the academic year 2018-19 before the admission schedule is announced by it. The board warned that admissions made before the announcement of admission schedule will be held invalid and stringent action will be taken against the erring junior college managements.

Parents also have to take a note as TSBIE said that it will publish a list of affiliated junior colleges for the new academic year in April, 2018. The Board also said that it was found many junior college managements that have hostels inside the campus premises were not providing basic amenities to the students. “From this year onwards, only such hostels will be permitted to function by TSBIE which provide all basic amenities to the students.”

Meanwhile, it asked the parents to ensure whether the junior college, they are getting their children admitted in, is listed among the affiliated colleges list published by TSBIE.