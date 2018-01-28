HYDERABAD: With an aim to bring the stories of military personnel to the common man, journalists Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh recently published their book, ‘India’s Most Fearless: The Stories of Modern Military Heroes.’The first one of their written documentaries, (they plan to publish two more over the next few months), the book talks about how these military officers are common people dealing with extraordinary situations. In conversation at the ongoing Hyderabad Literary Festival, these journalists pointed out that stories of the lives of such heroes generally go unreported.

A total of 14 — the stories of an Army major who led the surgical strikes across the LoC in September 2016, a soldier who killed 11 terrorists, and that of a Navy Commander who went to the unchartered waters to rescue hundreds of trapped Indians — the book captures them in their own words and some through those who were there with them during the final moments. “Some of them were awarded for their bravery on January 26, but none of us know about them or their sacrifices. This book is the back story,” said Aroor, who worked as a defence journalist with a leading TV channel for almost a decade.

Their struggles are like any of us but the families have to prepared to face the most uncertain, he added and this book has been written to talk about what they all go through. Also, the media often reports “over the top, patriotic” aspects of their lives and this books delves into the humane side.

Writing the book was a humbling experience, shared the journalists, as all officers had only one thing to say — that they were performing their duty and nothing more. The duo wanted to pursue the story of surgical strikes but once they began their journey, the list of heroes was endless. While the book is an attempt to highlight the glory of these unsung heroes, on a practical level there is very little in place for them, said one ex officer who was present in the audience.

Public voice of women

A session ‘The Public Voice of Women’ with Kalpana Kannbiran, director, Council for Social Development, Laura Restrepo Gonzalez, Columbian journalist, and Seema Mustafa, an Indian journalist, was held on the Day Two of the HLF. They discussed how women have for ages not been acknowledged as much as their male counterparts. They focused on how there is a gap between the violence and attacks on them, and very few justice mechanisms in place.