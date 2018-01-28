A girl takes a picture at the photo exhibition on the second day of Lit Fest in Hyderabad on Saturday

HYDERABAD: While one of the rules of capturing an image that is likely to speak a 1,000 words is to be at the right place at the right moment, Sumanaspati Reddy believes on delving further ‘after the moment’.

Titled the same, his exhibition at the ongoing Hyderabad Literary Festival at Hyderabad Public School, is built on the same belief.

Sanjana Kapoor releasing the books of

Chandrasekhar Rath, presented to her by

special chief secretary to the government BP

Acharya Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh in

conversation | Sayantan Ghosh

He says his attempt at capturing a moment is filled with hope that a person who looks at it is intrigued and is able to make connections. Reddy, who is a radio broadcaster moved to Adilabad five years ago. Also an ardent photographer, he learnt to capture life in Adilabad out of personal interest. A total of 30 photographs on display, which he terms ‘random or miscellaneous’, has a story to tell.

“The idea is to let people create their own context and make their own connections. I don’t have the luxury to plan, decide on locations and then capture when the time and light is right. For instance, these images have been captured while on my way to work, or when I am on the field doing my reporting,” said Reddy.

A diverse collection, these photos on display are a mix of portraits, stills from local melas, a scene from someone’s drawing room - all of which can be interpreted in multiple ways he pointed out.

Talking about a portrait of a woman he captured, Reddy said how clicking a image is an intrusion of privacy. “They are generally intruding, even when we ask the person for permission.

In case they feel conscious, we further intrude, and make them comfortable. After going through this, the photograph should have something good enough for a reader and the hope is that it remains with them,” shared Reddy. The Exhibition is on till Sunday.

Sanjana Kapoor releases books at Lit Fest

Theatre artiste Sanjana Kapoor on Saturday released the latest books of Prof Chandrasekhar Rath at the Hyderabad Literary Festival. BP Acharya, special chief secretary to the government, presented Kapoor with the books as Prof Rath was unavailable. Acharya, who was his student, read out the poems from ‘Rituchitrashala’, a Sanskrit/English bilingual and an anthology of English poems.