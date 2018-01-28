HYDERABAD: The GHMC, water board and HMDA have submitted combined Budget proposals to the tune of `7,200 crore to the State government for the financial year 2018-19. The breakup is as follows: GHMC `1663.52 crore, water board `3,915 crore and HMDA `1,651 crore. Within its total budget, the GHMC has sought `375 crore under the plan scheme: `250 crore as special component plan for Scheduled Castes-Slum free programme, `100 crore for Tribal Areas Sub Plan-Slum free programme and `25 crore for plantation of saplings under the Haritha Haram programme.

For new schemes under the non-plan grants, the Corporation has sought a total of `800 crore: `500 crore for improvement of roads in Greater Hyderabad and `300 crore for construction of storm water drains. Apart from that, under the non-plan grant, the Corporation has sought `488.52 crore: `102 crore from tax on government properties, `75 crore from taxes on vehicles to GHMC, `1 crore from Octroi to GHMC, `300 crore from professional tax compensation and `6 crore from property tax compensation.

Within the HMDA budget, `915.16 crore has been sought for Outer Ring Road. Five packages of ORR have been given under the BOT pattern. As the works in all packages are completed, money has to be released on annuity basis to concessionaires amounting to `332.58 crore annually. Development of R&R layout at Koheda construction and supervision need `250 crore.

HMDA sought another `736 crore. The construction of 158 Km long ORR connecting Patancheru. Shamthabad, Medchal, Hayathnagar with approximate cost of `6,696 crore. The main objectives of ORR project is to bring the far flung areas within the reach of the city and to pave way for development of new growth centres.

Meanwhile, the water board has urged the State to create a special allocation in the budget for improvement of sewerage network in peripheral circles of Hyderabad, mainly in 12 erstwhile municipalities. Another `1,000 crore has been sought for drainage upgradation. It has also asked `700 crore for construction of a new 10 TMC reservoir at Keshavapuram to meet the increased demand in the city, another `750 crore to repay loans borrowed from various agencies for Krishna and Godavari Drinking Water Supply Projects and development works for laying water and sewerage lines.

Shopkeepers warned against throwing garbage in public

The GHMC has warned shop owners, businesses and push cart vendors with heavy penalties if they fail to keep garbage disposal bins on their premises. GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy, during a review on Swachh Survekshan 2018 with senior officers, directed deputy municipal commissioners to slap fines on erring traders. With regard to online building approvals, the commissioner said that staff who fail to adhere to timelines based on government orders would be slapped with `1,000 fine on a daily basis. Building approvals should be released within three weeks, he added.