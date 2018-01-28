HYDERABAD: Attendants at Niloufer Hospital on Saturday accused hospital staff of harassing them for bribes, and also treating them brashly. An attendant said that apart from the security guard, sanitation staff and those who are supposed to offer medical services too ask for money. “In four days, I shelled out Rs 300 to Rs 400 to give money to the staff here,” said Prabhakar Reddy.

Superintendent of the hospital Dr Murali Krishna said that CCTV cameras were being installed at all points of the hospital and if anybody was found taking bribes, they would be terminated from service. Highlighting the pathetic state of patient care, Prabhakar Reddy alleged that he had to administer injections to his son as the staff did not turn up after handing him loaded injections.

“Since there was no one to give injection, I administered injection and saline to my son four times. Bed sheets were not changed for three days,” he alleged. His son was shifted from ESR Mother’s Lounge to PICU.Regarding the allegation that staff did not turn up to administer injections, superintendent of the hospital Dr Murali Krishna said, “I held a meeting and enquired with nurses. There was no such incident. Every floor of the hospital is managed by a RMO who will be available round the clock. If anyone has a complaint, he can approach the RMOs,” the superintendent said.

Authorities of the hospital said that bed sheets were changed everyday.