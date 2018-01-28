HYDERABAD: Three software engineers died on the spot and another man was injured when the car they were travelling in, from Hyderabad to Vikarabad, rammed into a roadside tree at Meerjaguda village gate on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Praveen Kumar (28), of Mettuguda, Barigela David (29), who works for Flipkart through Karvy and Arnugonda Arjun Kumar (26), of Pet Basheerabad. While Gundra Sravan, a resident of Gurramguda, sustained fractures to his legs.

According to police, the four had planned a long drive and were on their way to Vikarabad when the car they were travelling in went off the road and rammed into a tree on the roadside at Meerjaguda village gate.

Sravan was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment while the bodies of the other three were taken to Chevella government hospital for autopsy," said Chevella police, adding that a case has been registered for a probe.