HYDERABAD: The family of a 24-year-old man, who underwent a brain surgery at Hyderabad's Yashodha Hospital and later died, on Saturday vandalised the hospital.

According to Raju’s family, he was admitted here after he got injured while playing cricket.

They claimed that the doctors performed a brain surgery and raised a bill of Rs 7 lakh for the 10-day treatment.

They further said that once the bills were cleared, the hospital declared Raju dead.

An investigation is underway.