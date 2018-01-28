HYDERABAD: A driver from Parbhani in Maharashtra was arrested by the Cyberabad police in on Saturday on the charges of chain-snatching. He was involved in over 28 chain-snatching offences in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. The accused, who had committed 18 offences in Telangana alone, had been reportedly informed by his prison-mate that women in the Telugu states wear more gold.

The accused used to come to the city on his bike from Parbhani during festivals to commit offences and escape back to his native. The police recovered gold chains worth `15 lakh from the 24-year-old Amol Bala Saheb Shinde. Shinde, a native of Khanapur in Parbhani. He had been earlier arrested on different occasions in 2013, 2014 and 2016.

“When Amol was in Lathur jail, he met an accused Sanjay Hakani Jadhav, who told him that Telugu people wear a lot of gold. He then decided to commit offences here,” said Cyberabad police commissioner Sandeep Shandilya.In August 2017, Shinde came to the city on a bike from Parbhani and committed five snatching offences at KPHB and three at Miyapur during Ganesh Chaturathi and went back. He returned during Dasara and Sankranthi and committed offences. Based on the CCTV footage, he was nabbed from a lodge in KPHB.