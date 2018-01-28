HYDERABAD: The bike ambulance scheme launched successfully in Hyderabad would now be extended to four tribal areas to provide emergency medical services. On January 17, 50 such bikes were flagged-off by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, which have a portable oxygen tank with mask, emergency drugs, cervical collar, and other devices.

They are driven by Emergency Management Technicians (EMT). The main objective of the bike ambulances is to reach places such as narrow by-lanes where van ambulances cannot reach. In a day, around 20 to 25 cases are attended by EMTs on bikes.

Chief programme officer at National Health Mission (Telangana), Dr G Srinivas Rao said orders have been issued to allot 12 bike ambulances to four tribal areas. “Three bikes each would be allotted to Utnoor, Bhadrachalam, Eturunagaram and Mannanur,” said Dr Srinivas Rao. Health department officials are going to deploy 10 bike ambulances for Sammakka Saralamma Jathara to be held at Medaram.