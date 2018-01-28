HYDERABAD: Speaking on the bill criminalising the practice of instant triple talaq, which was recently stalled in Rajya Sabha, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said the bill is unjust to women and will exploit them if it becomes a law. Addressing a public meeting in the city on Friday night, he said, “The bill is a conspiracy against the Muslim community. It is a strategy to bring out the women of Muslim community on streets and send our men to prison.” He went on to urge the Muslim community to socially boycott those who pronounce instant triple talaq to their wives for divorce.

Asking whether the law will be able to stop the practice of instant triple talaq, he said, “Between 2005-2015, there were more than 80,000 dowry deaths in India. As many as 22 women died everyday due to dowry violence. After Nirbhaya rape case in 2016, there was a rapid increase in the number of rapes in the country. Every two hours, women being raped.

According to Section 498A of the IPC, nearly 80 per cent such cases are filled against Non-Muslims.” He went on to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concern for Muslim women as an eyewash. “Why didn’t BJP give even one ticket to a Muslim woman in the recent Gujarat polls? “ he asked. “BJP government tried to push the triple talaq bill without consulting Muslim clerics. However, the PM took several measures to safeguard the sentiments of Rajputs,” he pointed out.