HYDERABAD: A three-day conference on inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), organised by the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology at Hyderabad International Convention Centre in the city, concluded on Sunday.

A set of disorders which cause inflammation of digestive tract are termed as IBD. If not properly diagnosed, the disease may lead to complications or even cancer. A range of issues including early diagnosis and complete treatment were discussed by a panel comprising Indian and international doctors.

AIG chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy said IBD was now one of the commonest causes of diarrhoea in India. Dr Michael A Kamm from St Vincent’s Hospital and University of Melbourne in Australia, said, “To avoid IBD, it is advisable that we don’t use preservatives in food and antibiotics for children.”

Around 1,400 delegates from 33 countries took part.