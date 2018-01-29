HYDERABAD: Type “Examination Stress” in Google and there are a series of links that give tons of information on it and how it is affecting the students. While one can appreciate the increasing awareness on the topic, this also indicates that examination stress is still a growing and pressing concern. Stress is often thought to be synonymous with negative outcomes. On the contrary, stress is an important factor to accomplish crucial tasks.

Take exercise for example, it can be stressful while we are exercising, but the outcome is good health. Hans Seyle, an endocrinologist who is often referred to as “Father of Stress”, called this as Eustress or Positive Stress. It is what keeps an individual focussed on the task which leads to the desired outcome. There also exists distress or stress which interferes with motivation and performance resulting in a negative outcome. This is where majority of our students fall. And therefore, since stress is inevitable, the students have to learn to manage it better instead of trying to control it from happening.

How does Stress manifest?

In my research conducted to understand stress in students preparing for competitive examinations, it was seen that although a majority of the students started off by feeling positively stressed, due to the overwhelming pressure by family, peers and educational institutions, they tend to become distressed over time. Almost all the students indicated psychological and physical manifestations of stress like feeling depressed, having anxiety or panic attacks, having episodes of blank out, chest pain, high blood pressure, sleep problems, heart palpitations and back pain. Some students also indicated that they were indulging in overeating, undereating, alcohol or substance abuse and were having regular crying spells. With students going through so much of chronic stress, it sometimes results in extreme steps like suicide.

Therefore, it doesn’t come as a surprise that there usually is a rise in the counselling cases during the time of examinations. Various studies indicate that this is the scenario around the world. Childline, UK, released data that indicated that there is a high rise in intake of students who seek help who are going through examination stress.

Role of parents

Studies indicated that during examination times, it is not just the student who goes through periodic stress but the parents also go through similar stress. While the anxiety of the parents regarding their child’s academic future is understood, they have to be mindful not to allow their own anxieties create more stress for the student. By doing so, they lose out on being a valuable support system for their child. Their support and guidance for the student going through examination stress is extremely important. While physical support is visible, emotional support which is extremely critical often goes unnoticed. So the parents have to be extra careful about this.

How parents can support

n Provide healthy food like fruits, greens and avoid giving sugar high food products.

n Give plenty of fluids to keep the child hydrated which is usually ignored or taken for granted.

n Create a stress free and calm environment at home so that the child can study.

n Help the child create a balanced schedule. Studying all the time without breaks is detrimental

n Make sure the child is getting enough sleep. Sleep is critical for the brain to rewire itself to be more productive.

n ·DO NOT compare the child’s productivity with any other student. Recognize that each child is different and has his/her own unique strengths.

n If the child wants to seek help through counselling, consult a psychologist

Tips for handling exam stress

n Spend enough time on revision since is a crucial way to send important information into the long-term memory that facilitates better recall.

n Be mindful of the triggers that are causing you stress and avoid them.

n Create a schedule that works best for you. Don’t try to finish all the tasks in one day.

n Take breaks. Studying continuously without breaks is not advisable.

n Avoid studying on your bed since it tends to make one sleepy.

n Stay away from social media. Go on a digital detox during exams

n Don’t hesitate to seek help from professional counsellors.

Helplines to call when distressed:

iCall (022 - 25563291)

CBSE helpline (1800 11 8004)

Mental Health Helpline (1860-266-2345)

SAHAI Helpline for Suicide Prevention & Emotional Distress (080 - 25497777)

Sa-Mudra Foundation (9743625063

(Spandana is an MA in Counselling Psychology from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai)