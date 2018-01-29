HYDERABAD: In an effort to place Hyderabad on the global fashion map, Hyderabad Events Industry (HEIT) is organising a fashion event that will bring fashion designers, photographers, models, choreographers and the like from the fashion fraternity together on February 24 at S-Convention. The first pre-event was held on Sunday from 10 am at Minerva Banquet Hall in Madhapur. The pre-event was hosted by the FAME (Fashion, Anchoring, Modelling and Event Management) team from HEIT where 82 male and female models from the city including a few from Gujarat, Pune and Delhi also took part.

The models started off their day with a grooming session by international choreographer, Hamed Ali from Mumbai who has also been associated with the Tollywood industry. Followed by the grooming session, a styling session was conducted by Supriya that went on for three hours altogether. At the rehearsal for the preliminary contest, the participants were trained to walk elegantly with a set of expressions and a confident body language.

Simultaneously, a photoshoot also took place for all the participants who got at least 15 portraits done by 10 photographers who were chosen on the basis of the quality of their work experience with a minimum of three years experience on-field in fashion photography. Eight designers were chosen to represent the jury for the preliminary round who have displayed their designs at atleast two or three fashion events. Sandhya Reddy, Sushmita Reddy, Prashanthi, KS Geethika, S Priyanka, Shital CH, Shriya Agarwal and Bably Baljeet will be the official designers for the final event on February 24.

The fashion show began at 4 pm and showcased a variety of attire by the participants over the three rounds. The first round witnessed the participants in western wear and the participants were judged on the basis of their style of walk and their personality. 30 models were shortlisted to the second round where the participants were dressed in ethnic ensembles and they were judges on the criteria of confidence, appearance and their smile.

The jury selected 10 models from the second round and a question/answer round was held where the winners were decided on their intellect and ability to answer. Abhishek Koushik and Andrila Roy were crowned Mr Handsome and Ms Beauty. The ten finalists won Bluetooth speakers.

“The next pre-event is on February 11 and registrations are in progress. Apply now,” informs Hyderabad Events founder Srinivas Sarkadam.