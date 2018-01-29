HYDERABAD: Young Poet Mrinalini Harchandrai from Mumbai was in town as a delegate for Hyderabad Literary Festival for a music cum poetry session ‘Poesic’ where she read a few fluid poems from her first book of poetry ‘A Bombay in My Beat’. The collection is an amalgam of jazzy sounds that flow between the stanzas offering a musical map of the Maximum City. Excerpts:

The book is a metaphorical map of South Bombay. Was it deliberate?

Yes. I’m specifically located here, so South Bombay definitely informs my consciousness, and this spills over onto the page.

You have crafted your poems on different genres of music. Is it another attempt to redefine ekphrasis?

I grew up listening to Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald. Brubeck’s iconic Take Five has fallen on my ears in all possible decibels. In the 1990s, when I started taking lessons in the bansuri, I think I started hearing the sounds in the noise of Mumbai differently. Its polyrhythms are a little like jazz. So the strong themes drumming through the poetry in this book are the soundtracks of the city. The poems are a sort of aural ekphrasis.

Your poems have unique titles like ‘Crow Gharana’, and ‘Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Time’; what are you trying to search through them?

I really sit up and pay attention when a title lures me in. I do take some care in crafting a poem title for it to generate intrigue in the reader. I like twisting up the usual.

How much of your poetry do you think will be received by the readers, especially those not much familiar with jazz, reggae and pop?

I admit, I thought this would be a challenge too, since I wrote what I would like to read and therefore assumed an audience familiar with western music. And jazz poetry does exist. That’s how some of my poems fall into this category.

These poems not only allude to music, they but also probe and reference popular Western songs and artistes.

David Bowie, known for his fearless experimental songs and stagecraft, once said that his big mistakes happen when he tries to please an audience and that his work is stronger for being selfish. And look how he inspired generations. So I expect a global audience.

The poem ‘The Slippers’ is beautiful in terms of imagery and music. Other than the story within it, what other tale do you encounter?

During my school days I took classical ballet lessons, which tuned my ear and body to follow rhythm. The pas de chat had to be in time. The tale within the poem is rife with drama referencing some well-known ballet works as well as a personal nostalgia for the dance stage. This piece won me the first prize for The Barre, an imprint of The Ballet Festival of India.

There’s a lot of Goa which appears in your works. What’s your connection with the state?

My mother’s side of the family shifted there during Partition. So over the years I have juggled between Mumbai and Goa. Although I’m based in Mumbai primarily, my Konkani is stronger than my Marathi, and manifested as a poem you’ll find in the book entitled ‘Kitchen Konkani’.

On Hyderabad…

Long ago we had a farm in Hyderabad and I still own a guitar that my dad bought off a hippie he met by chance over there and used to strum up a storm of Bob Dylan on it. I am happy to visit the city especially for poetry.

What next?

I have a novel, a graphic novel and another book of poetry, all in different stages of progress.

